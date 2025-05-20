ASSOCIATION / Solidarity in action: the Tourism Club’s donation takes shape at NTK | FAXINFO

In the association's warm premises Nature is the Key (NTK), located in Sandy Ground, calm reigns as a small group of middle school students work in front of brand new laptops“Before, we only had four computers; it was too few. Today, we have eleven more, with headsets coming soon, and that changes everything,” smiles Juliette Irish, founder and president of NTK.

Ce digital shift was made possible thanks to a donation of 5600 euros collected by the Tourism Club, duringa charity show organized last December with mentalist Fabien Olicard. “A lot of people came, and we wanted people to know where the money was going. Now, we see that it went all the way,” explains Véronique Legris, director of the Club. “We’re getting down to business,” adds Patrice Seguin, president of the organization, who came to meet the middle school students hard at work.

Reducing the digital divide by promoting computer learning

Intended for the association's young people, this material is not only used for homework. It constitutes a real learning tool“Everything is done through Pronote (editor’s note: school life management software) now, most middle school students do their homework on their phones, but some don’t have one,” emphasizes Juliette Irish.

Access to a connected computer allows students to improve their academic level and acquire computer skills within NTK. The students concerned, mainly from the Mont des Accords middle school, from 6th to 4th grade, sometimes come without a direct link to their school, to find a calm environment and professional supervisionThe sessions, limited to around ten students, offer a structured environment, far from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. “Here, the children concentrate better and aren't left to their own devices,” explains Juliette Irish.

Under the caring supervision of Professor Océane and facilitator Evlyne, they learn to master the digital school environment, reducing the digital divide that is often palpable in the region. For Océane, “educational videos are sometimes more meaningful than my explanations. When I give exercises, they do them independently or use the computers to do research or prepare a presentation. It’s more convenient for them".

Solidarity to the end

The money raised by the Tourism Club was donated to the association at the beginning of the year. All that remained was to find the most attractive quote, offering good value for money. For Juliette Irish, the other satisfaction of this project is to have been able to call the local Pixel store from Concordia, which, with a discount to be in line with the solidarity project, prepared the computers, installed the software and offered technical support: “It was also important to make the local economy work".

This initiative shows how solidarity can meet concrete needs. Fabien Olicard's show, combining humor, mentalism, and education on how the brain works, brought together 120 spectators at the Grand Case Beach Club (GCBC) in December 2024. The artist, who has over 5 million subscribers and over 1 billion views on social media, performed free of charge that evening. The event's many partners, Air France, Cap Juluca, La Samanna, GCBC, Coco Beach, and Travel Emotions, also participated in their own way to ensure that all revenue actually benefits the beneficiary association.

Thanks to the Tourism Club, this unique show, played to sold-out audiences, transformed a moment of entertainment into an investment in the future of young people within the Nature is the Key association. The screen has become much more than a tool: it is an open door to equal opportunities.. _Vx

