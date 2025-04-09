ASSOCIATION / Sport, culture and relaxation: a hike like no other | FAXINFO

THEZEPIN Cultural and Sports Association is organizing a guided cultural hike on Sunday, April 13, entitled “Explore our island – Mexican stopover with a touch of originalityThis immersive excursion along the coastline of Kim Sha, in Sint Maarten, promises a unique discovery of Simpson Bay through a journey of approximately two hours.

This hiking de intermediate level will allow participants to better understand the history of the site while enjoying an exceptional natural setting. Between walking, historical anecdotes and interactive games, the event aims to be both educational and fun. To add a touch of conviviality, ACS ZEPIN has planned draws as well as fun challenges. Those who successfully complete the challenges will be offered breakfast upon arrival.

At the end of the hike, participants will have the opportunity to share a moment of relaxation and swimming, followed by a breakfast buffet (20€/$). A special advantage will be granted to those who wear an ACS ZEPIN collection 2025 t-shirt!

The meeting is set for 5:45 a.m. at the Bellevue parking lot for check-in. The registrations, obligatory, are open until Thursday, April 10, no registration on the day of the event. ACS ZEPIN members benefit from free participation upon registration, while non-members can reserve their place online for €6,50. _Vx

Info and reservations: +590 690 369 620 – https://urlr.me/TahbGf

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-sport-culture-et-detente-une-randonnee-pas-comme-les-autres/