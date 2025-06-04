ASSOCIATION: Sport, history and memory at the heart of the 5th Cultural and Sports Rally of the ACS ZEPIN | FAXINFO

As part of its 2025 "Challenge yourself! Fit up!" program, which consists of trying out a sporting activity or practicing a sporting activity combining the contribution of cultural and historical knowledge of the island in a fun way, the ACS ZEPIN Saint Martin association hit hard on May 18, 2025. Indeed, it was the 5th edition of its Cultural and Sports Rally which mixed sport/riddles on the history of Saint Martin from its discovery in 1493 to the present day and traditional games. Skill, effort, hiking, memorization, endurance on land and at sea, these were the ingredients of this year. 24 teams thus set off on the rally course immediately after the warm-up and traditional games in the Galisbay parking lot, after the 7:30 a.m. checklist.

The finish line took place in the early afternoon on the beach at the mouth of the bay, with other traditional sports games and folk dancing. As every year, the ACS ZEPIN offers this rally as part of the anniversary month commemorating the abolition of slavery. It was also intended to highlight this dark and little-known aspect of slavery on the island. Moreover, the theme focused on the sugar plantations of the past on Soualiga. More than a hundred participants from the island, the Caribbean, Europe, and Canada challenged themselves to complete each stage of this rally while learning more about the history of the island. This rally ended in a friendly atmosphere with a hearty lunch on the beach and the presentation of awards.

The team that won the Moaï trophy was the Sucrerie Union team, Clément family, who already placed second last year.

The association thanks all participants for their efforts, their sportsmanship and cohesion, the staff and the volunteer commissioners. ACS ZEPIN also thanks the community of Saint Martin for its support as well as the island's sponsors who adhere to this concept combining culture and sport, and who contributed to rewarding the efforts.

Results and ranking:

1st: Team 12 Sucrerie Union

2nd: Team 15 Sucrerie Garden of Eden

3rd: Team 19 Ann-Mary Sugar Factory, Didier family

4th: Team 10 Golden Rock Sugar Factory

5th: Team 9 Gibraltar Sugar Factory /Pro&Cie

6th: Team 22 Sweet Shop The Two Friends/ The Boutique House by 13

7th: Team 7 Sucrerie Lottery

8th: Team 13 Sucrerie Belle Plaine/ Stephen Family

9th: Team 11 Sucrerie Paradis

10th: Team 16 Sucrerie L'Espérance/Montanari and Detoc families

11th: Team 21 Friar's Bay Sugar Factory/Daviaud Family

12th: Team 14 Sucrerie Relief/Geoffroy Family

13th: Team 17 Sucrerie Golden Grove/ One by K

14th: Team 18 Sucrerie Saint Louis

15th: Team 24 Sucrerie Two Brothers

16th: Team 4 Sucrerie Hope / Dugué and Moulay families

17th: Team 23 Mount Vernon Sugar Mill

18th: Team 6 Sucrerie Delight

19th: Team 20 Chambard Sugar Factory/Raux Family

20th: Team 8 Sucrerie Saint James

21st: Team 1 Sucrerie Spring/My Pilates Sxm

22nd: Team 2 Sucrerie Morne Fortune

23rd: Team 5 Sucrerie Diamant

24th: Team 3 Favorite Candy

Combativeness Award: Golden Grove Sugar Factory

Best all-around sports team award: Sucrerie Union

Fun Photo Award: Candy Lottery

Commissioners' Prize: Belle Plaine Sugar Factory

Sweet Age Award: Sucrerie Delight

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-sport-histoire-et-memoire-au-coeur-du-5e-rallye-culturel-et-sportif-de-lacs-zepin/