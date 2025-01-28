ASSOCIATION: Success of the first “Karaoke Party” of Friendly Upcycling | FAXINFO

In early January, the Friendly Upcycling association launched its first public event with panache: the “Karaoke Party for Seniors”. Organized at the Le Yacht Club restaurant in Marigot, this initiative aimed to combat the social isolation of the elderly and promote intergenerational bonds.

This evening brought together 23 seniors and a companion, in a festive and warm atmosphere. The participants enjoyed a meal prepared by Fred, the manager of the Yacht Club, before singing popular classics, hosted by Jean-Louis Gassies. Special guests, such as Martine Beldor, territorial councilor, Marie-Pierre Bajazet-Jacob, president of the association La Couronne, and Joanita Ferdinand-Grot of the association Soleil Karaïb, helped make this event memorable. The initiative, supported by several local associations, helped strengthen the social fabric and remind people of the importance of inclusive activities for seniors. The enthusiastic feedback from participants testifies to the success of the event: “An unforgettable moment!” or “We’re booking for the next karaoke!” True to its values ​​of ecology and solidarity, the association plans future actions, such as the creation of a recycling center, intergenerational workshops and educational interventions in schools to raise awareness of ecology and prevent major risks. _VX

Info: (+590) 690 25 29 20

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-succes-de-la-premiere-karaoke-party-de-friendly-upcycling/