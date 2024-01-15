ASSOCIATION: Support Clean St Martin by becoming a member | FAXINFO

The Clean St Martin association, created in 2018, calls on the Saint-Martin population to join the large family of members through annual membership.

The members of the Clean St Martin association office, Audrey, Maëva and Sébastien invite anyone who follows and/or participates in the association's actions to join as a member by contacting them by email at the following address: contact @clean-st-martin.org. Commitment as a member is not obligatory to participate in the cleaning operations set up by the association, on a monthly basis. Each mission is open to every citizen wishing to contribute to the cleaning of the island which continues to need it. Children regularly participate in actions when the terrain allows, thus reinforcing awareness of environmental preservation and the friendly atmosphere of each mission. Joining the Clean St Martin association allows you to help it financially to the tune of 10 euros for the year and each new member will be offered in return the association's T-shirt, to wear during the association's actions. or on a daily basis to bring visibility to the tireless work of volunteers. As a reminder, becoming a member does not require you to participate in the actions, even if every pair of hands counts. Those who have already renewed their membership to the Clean St Martin association, a big thank you to you. Before starting the new year with a bang in terms of cleaning the island, the operation carried out in Baie Nettlé to close the year 2023 was a great success (a mixed success which further proves how point waste is present in quantity): around 2.000 liters (two cubic meters) of waste collected for this mission and nearly 60 cubic meters of waste collected over the entire year 2023. Once again, thanks to the volunteers and the Clean St Martin association with which we proclaim loud and clear: Keep SXM Clean! Joining is a way of helping and this support is essential for the association to continue working to keep the area clean. _VX

Facebook: Clean St Martin Association

To join and support the association's actions, send a short email to contact@clean-st-martin.org.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-soutenez-clean-st-martin-en-devenant-adherent/