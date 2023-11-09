ASSOCIATION: The ACS Zepin History Caravan continues its journey | FAXINFO

The resumption of ACS Zepin activities began with a “Beach hike” on September 30, with a guided Baie Longue / Baie aux Prunes hike for an audience of enthusiasts. This first event was part of the 2023 History Caravan, initiated at the end of 2022 by ACS Zepin, to make everyone aware of the history of the place where they live, where they were born, in order to have a more seasoned look and approach.

Last Friday, October 27, the association deployed the sports component with the practice of aerial gymnastics, in partnership with the Sunshine circus school. The activity took place indoors for an hour and a half of practice, under the direction of two professional circus artists: Olga Subota and Aleske. The delighted participants were introduced to the practice of ribbon, juggling and balance. A great first for some. Also, the surprise was given to two participants to be in the spotlight today, celebrating their birthday. ACS Zepin thanks Aleske and Olga for their professionalism and pedagogy. This artistic and sporting practice is accessible to adults and children at the Sunshine circus school.

Furthermore, in its approach to continuing the promotion of the history and culture of Saint-Martin through its history caravan, the Zepin Cultural and Sports Association will carry out its 8th edition of guided tours of historic sites , culture, heritage, buildings, Sunday November 19, 2023. The opportunity to discover the island differently. Activity open to everyone aged 7 and over, members or not.

Through the events and the funds raised, ACS Zepin can respond to requests from schools, colleges and high schools to assist them in their projects. A raffle will be offered and will also be an opportunity to win prizes from partners who support the association.

Another stage of the caravan, on Wednesday November 29, 2023, it will be the turn of the SEGPA class students (Adapted Professional General Education Section) of the Mont des Accords college, placed in REP (Priority Education Network) to take part in the history of Saint-Martin with a guided tour of Fort Louis de Marigot. Search for clues in a fun form and quizzes will be on the program during this visit made in partnership with the territorial archives of the Community.

The ACS Zepin thanks the participants in these first two events, its members, its volunteers and the sponsors, who allow the association to continue to lead upwards, in its 25 years of existence on the island, cultural, artistic, sporting and educational activities. _Vx

Info and registrations: (+59) 06 90 36 96 20

Facebook: ACS ZEPIN Saint Martin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-la-caravane-de-lhistoire-de-lacs-zepin-poursuit-son-chemin/