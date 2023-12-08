ASSOCIATION: The Compagnons Bâtisseurs Christmas workshop program | FAXINFO

In this month of December 2023, the association of Compagnons Bâtisseurs de Saint-Martin is offering a rich and varied range of workshops that will delight adults and children.

These creative workshops are also an opportunity to get together around a friendly drink, in a friendly atmosphere during these festive periods, at Sandy Ground, Concordia and Quartier d'Orléans. The program is organized in conjunction with all the loyal partners of Compagnons Bâtisseurs (CB). After two craft making sessions this week, the Christmas workshops continue this Wednesday, December 13 from 8 a.m. to noon with the creative “Wooden Game for Kids” at the Mioches Carmont premises in Sandy Ground for children aged 6 to 13, small participants will come from the Bridge The Gap social center but children from outside are welcome (registration required). Budding creators will learn how to assemble the pre-cut pieces of wood to make a small truck, which they will then paint according to their imagination. Friday, December 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Concordia, time at the “Homemade Hamper” workshop to make your own fabric storage basket in the company of CBs and EME back-to-work employees. Monday December 18 and Tuesday December 19, from 16 p.m. to 19 p.m., will be devoted to Christmas decoration workshops with SIKOA at the Hibiscus Spring Residence in Concordia, ideal for families. The children will leave with small gifts imagined by the association, more generous than ever. Finally, on Wednesday, December 20 from 16 p.m. to 20 p.m., the big Compagnons Bâtisseurs Christmas Party will take place with the last workshop for making decorations pre-drawn on a wooden board. Participants, of all ages, will get involved in painting their decorations and attaching them with a little thread so that they can adorn their tree, in a warm atmosphere. Many surprises will await young and old at the premises of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs de Quartier d'Orléans (Résidence Palmerais Bâtiment 8 appart 802). Santa's visit will be magical… he promised it!

The Compagnons Bâtisseurs take advantage of this announcement to thank their associative collaborators. Together, they manage to propose operations that make sense, serving the population of Saint-Martin. Thanks to Sandy Ground On the Move Insertion (SGOMI), the Association Against Exclusion and Delinquency (ACED) and the Maintenance and Upkeep Company (EME), but also Nature Is The Key, Les Mioches Carmont and all the others…

Finally, the CB would like to warmly thank their financial partners: the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, the prefecture of Saint-Martin & Saint-Barthélemy – DEETS/Contrat de ville/FDVA, the Caisse d’Allocations Familiales, the Fondation de France, the European Social Fund, the Ministry of Overseas Territories, SEMSAMAR, SIKOA, the CGRR, the CGSS and the Bruneau Foundation.

Congratulations are also in order: recently, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs and the consortium bringing together the CCISM, FORE Îles Du Nord, Jielle Formation, ADIE and Initiative Saint Martin Active, became the winners of the DEFFINOV call for projects for a third -inclusive place in Quartier d'Orléans offering services and actions for the realization of residents' life projects linked to training adapted to the reality on the ground and the social and professional integration of residents. _VX

Information and registration for workshops:

06 90 66 10 03 ou 06 90 43 11 11

cbstmartin@compagnonsbatisseurs.eu

Facebook: cbsaintmartin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-le-programme-des-ateliers-de-noel-des-compagnons-batisseurs/