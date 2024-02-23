ASSOCIATION: The Oualichi Lions Club is organizing its annual belote tournament on March 1st | FAXINFO

The Oualichi Lions Club will see you next Friday March 1st for its big annual belote tournament, the main source of financing for its actions organized throughout the year (monthly meal for the homeless at the Red Cross, competitions of School Dictation, Diabetes screening, actions for the Environment, sponsorship of deserving young people, etc.).

The tournament will begin at 19 p.m. in the large canteen room of the Cité Scolaire Robert Weinum in La Savane. The participation fee is €20. Small “homemade” meals provided on site: Saint-Martinoise soup with Journey Cakes, quiches, tarts, West Indian cakes and drinks.

Many prizes are up for grabs thanks to the generosity of merchants. Come and support the Oualichi Lions Club, always mobilized in favor of the population! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-le-lions-club-oualichi-organise-son-tournoi-de-belote-annuel-le-1er-mars/