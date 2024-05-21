ASSOCIATION: The QO solidarity garage needs you! | FAXINFO

Crédit Mutuel's 4S Sower of Innovation 2024 competition counts among its potential winners the 1er solidarity and associative garage in the Orléans district. Currently third in the table, the whole team needs your votes to get the place of big winner.

Eight projects from each territory of the Antilles-Guyana are in the running and every vote counts. Supported among others by Florent Patrick Leblanc and Dominique Dupré, the Garage Solidaire and Associatif Eco Supreme association calls for support from the population to win the 4S Semeur d'innovation competition. At stake, €4000, 4 hours of coaching and visibility across the entire network. The young local association supports sustainable mobility by offering the rental and sale of vehicles, as well as repairs and maintenance, at lower cost. The prices offered are adapted to the income of members and the training programs help beneficiaries acquire professional skills. The votes are close and your voice matters. With more than 1300 votes, the SXM solidarity garage must catch up with the projects 'Matinik Pani Laj a velo' (1840 votes) and 'Ggpiks-ocean' (1745 votes). To support the local project and the SXM territory, go to the competition page until June 1, 2024 (see info and QR code), simply click on the little heart “Vote for this project”, which will turn red. It only takes a few seconds and it can make all the difference… _VX

Shortened link to vote: https://vu.fr/jHupO

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-le-garage-solidaire-de-qo-a-besoin-de-vous/