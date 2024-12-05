ASSOCIATION / VEISS Conference: The alliance of health and inspiration | FAXINFO

On December 6th and 7th, the VEISS (Vitiligo Educate Inspire and Support SXM) association invites you to its third annual event dedicated to health and well-being, which will take place at the Grand Case Beach Club. The ideal opportunity to reconnect with yourself while learning from inspiring speakers who live with vitiligo.

The opening night on Friday, December 6th will kick off with a Cocktail Mixer at 19pm, followed by a panel discussion and conference from 20pm to 23pm, focusing on community, health and inspiration. On Saturday, December 7th, an immersive workshop will be held from 8am to 12pm. This moment of introspection, guided by the theme “Be Inspired: Embracing the Beauty/Power Within”, will offer tools to better accept oneself and move forward with strength. Among the guest speakers this year are Vastia P. Sylvester and Briya Fitzgerald, founders of Colorful Connections Inc., Dr. Simply Ann Marlin, life and mental health coach, and Liesa Euton, an inspirational speaker recognized as one of the 50 influential women in Dubai.

Your participation in this event carrying strong messages will support local VEISS initiatives, such as book donations and school programs. _VX

Information and reservations: +0690 77 07 46 or veissxm@gmail.com

