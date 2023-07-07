Association workshops: “How to prepare for your General Assembly? » | FAXINFO

As part of local support, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin offers workshops to local associations. The first workshops are taking place on Monday, July 10, at the Associative Life Support Point in Sandy Ground, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 14:00 p.m. to 17:00 p.m., on the theme “Preparing for your General Assembly”.

Thanks to the Support Point for Associative Life (PAVA) of Sandy Ground, the Community and its partners offer workshops aimed at supporting associative actors in their daily procedures: Organizing General Assemblies, carrying out individual interviews, assistance with legal procedures , accounting and finance, human resources management, etc.

The Collectivity has surrounded itself with several social partners in order to work on the structuring of associative life: Initiative Saint Martin Active (ISMA), Unite Caribbean, KOGITO Association.

This first training session takes place on Monday, July 10, 2023:

• 9h00-12h00 (12 participants)

• 14h00-17h00 (12 participants)

Location: PAVA de Sandy Ground, 79 Route Principale de Sandy Ground, 97150 Saint-Martin

Thematic : "Organize its General Assembly well and present the association's reports"

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ateliers-des-associations-comment-preparer-son-assemblee-generale/