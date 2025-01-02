ASSOCIATIONS: Closing of the grant campaign this Sunday! | FAXINFO

As every year, local associations can apply for a public subsidy from the Community and there are only a few days left to benefit from it.

The deadline for submitting your association grant applications is set for Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 23:59 p.m. The Collectivité insists on respecting this deadline and invites late associations to complete their procedures as soon as possible. The form is available on the Collectivité website (association life section), from the Association Life Office, Annexe du Bord de mer in Marigot, via the attached QR code or this link https://www.com-saint-martin.fr/ressources/Subventions-2025-COM.pdf

The duly completed grant application file must be returned to the Department of Community Life and Citizenship at the following address:

grants@com-saint-martin.fr

For any further information, The Department of Community Life and Citizenship can be reached via the Community switchboard at 0590 87 50 04 or 0690 22 43 46. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/associations-cloture-de-la-campagne-de-subventions-ce-dimanche/