ASSOCIATIONS: Submission of grant applications is extended to November 20, 2023 | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin and its Directorate of Associative Life and Citizenship remind associations that the 2024 subsidy campaign has been underway since September 18 and exceptionally extends the subsidy campaign until next Monday, November 20.

As a reminder, the file is available on the community's website and can be downloaded in the associative life section via the following link: https://t.ly/WJuuh

All duly completed association grant applications must be sent only by email to the following address:

vieassociative@com-saint-martin.fr

Importantly, any handwritten file, submitted to management, sent by post and/or transmitted after November 20 at 12 p.m. (noon) will be declared administratively inadmissible. The files received during the initial campaign, from September 18 to October 30, will be processed during a first committee. Files received during the extension period, from October 30 to November 20, 2023, will be examined during a second committee.

For any further information, The Department of Community Life and Citizenship can be reached from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 15 p.m. via these three means of communication:

The Community standard au 0590 87 50 04 XNUMX ext. 1327 or directly on 0690 22 43 46

The Sandy Ground PAVA au 0690 22 38 73 XNUMX

The Neighborhood Council in Quartier d’Orléansau 0690 22 38 71 XNUMX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/associations-le-depot-des-demandes-de-subvention-est-prolonge-au-20-novembre-2023/