ASSOCIATIONS / Volunteer Gala: honoring unsung heroes | FAXINFO

Last Friday, January 31, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin celebrated associative commitment during the Volunteer Gala, bringing together 200 guests and 88 associations at Loterie Farm. This evening, dedicated to recognition and sharing, honored volunteers whose exceptional involvement contributes to the dynamism and social cohesion of the territory.

Among them, Glen Graham (Attackers), Martin Hugues (Sandy Ground Stars) and Lou Baly (OMS SXM) were recognized for their more than 30 years of volunteer work, illustrating unwavering dedication to the service of sport and the transmission of their passion.

In the “Volunteer Platform” category, several association figures were recognized for their unwavering involvement. These include, among others, the exceptional Gerline Isaac, founder of the VEISS association which raises awareness of vitiligo in all communities, the committed Jean-Marc Gervais, president of Jeunesse Soualiga, Sandra Fleming, 2nd vice-governor of the Lions Club Saint-Martin Fort Louis and her 10 years of commitment, and the vigorous president of the association Les Axes et Cibles, Fatima Boukhari, who campaigns for the inclusion and support of people with disabilities.

In the “Recognition” category, Silvane Joinvil (Talents Créoles) and Joanita Ferdinand-Grot (Soleil Karaïb) were honored for their commitment to local culture. Finally, the future of volunteering was represented by Maylie Auger-Azur (Croix-Rouge and Famn Vayan) and Shaylisia Thompson (Léo Club Safari), two high school students involved in solidarity and educational actions.

Beyond the distinctions, this evening hosted by Martine Beldor, territorial councilor in charge of community life, and Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd VP of the COM, was a moment strengthening synergies between associations. An event that will return in December 2025. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/associations-gala-du-benevolat-mettre-a-lhonneur-les-heros-de-lombre/