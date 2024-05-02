ASSOCIATIVE LIFE: A very busy weekend for members of the Oualichi Lions Club! | FAXINFO

The Oualichi Lions Club on all fronts! Between the collection of waste around the Cité Scolaire, the preparatory meeting for the big School Dictation Competition and the distribution of meals to people in difficulty and homeless people, the members of the Oualichi Lions Club were on all fronts over the weekend last.

Like every last Friday of the month, members of the Oualichi Lions Club prepared and distributed around forty meal bags to people in very precarious circumstances on the island at the Red Cross premises in Concordia. A great solidarity operation that deserves to be highlighted as it should.

The next morning, at dawn, as part of World Earth Day, the Oualichi Lions Club carried out a major waste collection operation, around the Cité Scolaire in La Savane. Here again, a great eco-citizen approach to highlight.

Finally, a meeting was still held late Saturday morning to define the club's next actions and in particular the major School Dictation Competition scheduled for May, sponsored by the Oualichi Lions Club, in partnership with National Education. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-associative-un-week-end-tres-charge-pour-les-membres-du-lions-club-oualichi/