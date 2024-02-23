ASSOCIATIVE LIFE: Information workshops at the Sandy Ground Associative Life Support Point | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, February 21, the Directorate of Community Life and Citizenship and its partner Unité Caribbean offered two information workshops to local associations.

A first workshop on the theme “global and alternative financing of associative structures” was organized in the presence of 23 participants.

17 other participants also took part in a second workshop on the theme “Which communication strategy to adopt”

Gradually, the Community continues its strategic support actions for associations under the aegis of vice-president Dominique Louisy and territorial advisor Martine Beldor and the technical teams of Associative Life.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-associative-ateliers-dinformation-au-point-dappui-de-la-vie-associative-de-sandy-ground/