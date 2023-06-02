ATHLETICS: 17th edition of the Meeting International des Jeunes de Saint-Martin on Saturday at the Albéric Richards stadium | FAXINFO

The Avenir Sportif Club de Saint Martin is organizing this Saturday, June 3, 2023 the 17nd edition of the Meeting International des Jeunes de Saint-Martin at the Albéric Richards stadium from 13 p.m.

A hundred athletes from the "Baby Athlé" to the "Cadet" category are expected, licensed at the Avenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin, at the Bik Pointois of Guadeloupe, the Athlétique Entente of Saint-Barthélemy, Dynamics of Sint Maarten and Rainbow Rockets from Anguilla.

The events will begin at 14 p.m. with the Kids Athlé, a team competition that will see athletes aged 7 to 9 compete against each other. At the same time, a baby Athlé course will be offered to the very young. From 15 p.m., place for the races, with 50m, 100m, 800m, 1000m and 1500m.

This event is of a particular nature for the club, the meeting having not taken place since 2017.

It is with a view to highlighting the fruit of the hard work of the young athletes of the ASCSM and to maintain and revitalize athletics on the territory that this meeting is organized.

"Despite a track that has remained of good quality, training conditions remain difficult for the ASCSM as well as for the other clubs due to inappropriate attendance at the stadium during training hours for walkers, bicycles and sometimes scooters. », points out a member of the ASCSM.

With this 17nd meeting, the ASCSM wishes to involve young people even more in athletics, by reconnecting with the high level. The young people of Saint-Martin have talent, they are just waiting to express it and benefit from the conditions to show it. See you Saturday at the Albéric Richards stadium!_AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-17eme-edition-du-meeting-international-des-jeunes-de-saint-martin-samedi-au-stade-alberic-richards/