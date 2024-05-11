ATHLETICS: 18th edition of the St Martin youth meeting this Saturday, May 11 | FAXINFO

The Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin is organizing this Saturday, May 11, the 18th edition of the Youth meeting at the Albéric Richards stadium from 13 p.m.

Around a hundred athletes from the “Baby Athlé” to the “Cadet” category are expected, licensed to the Avenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin, Speedy Plus Saint-Martin, Dynamics and Lab Sports of Sint Maarten, Rojets and Rainbow Rockets of 'Anguilla.

The events will begin at 14 p.m. with the Kids Athlé, a team competition which will see athletes aged 7 to 9 compete. At the same time, a baby Athlé course will be offered to very young people. From 15 p.m., it’s time for the races!

This event will allow athletes to measure their progress, especially at the dawn of the participation of 7 ASCSM athletes in the Island Games in Corsica from May 19 to 26, 2024. Others, mainly student athletes from the Center Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES), should take part in the Guadeloupe junior, junior and cadet championships.

With this 18th meeting, the ASCSM continues to be committed to the development of athletics in the region. This despite training conditions which remain complicated, in particular by the absence of lighting at the Albéric Richards stadium which requires training to end at sunset. Not to mention the lack of toilets! “Our young people have talent, they just want to express it and benefit from the conditions to show it! », Underlines the president of the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin, Magalie Jasaron. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-18eme-edition-du-meeting-des-jeunes-de-st-martin-ce-samedi-11-mai/