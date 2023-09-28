ATHLETICS: Baby Athlé classes will resume on October 4! | FAXINFO

Initially scheduled for September 13, the Baby Athlé classes provided by the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin will finally resume on October 4 at the Halle des Sports in Marigot.

The ASCSM club chaired by Patrick Trival made its sporting return on September 12 from 17 p.m. to 18:15 p.m. at the Albéric Richards stadium for the categories of Athletics School, chicks, juniors, etc… at Master (2017 and before).

The recovery for young companies (Baby Athlé, years 2018 and 2019) is now known. It will take place on Wednesday October 4 from 16:30 p.m. at the Halle des Sports in Marigot. The young athletes can't wait to be there! _AF

The documents to be supplied:

– photo

– medical certificate of no contraindication to competitive athletics practice dating back less than 3 months

– photocopy of identity document

– civil liability insurance certificate

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-les-cours-de-baby-athle-reprendront-le-4-octobre-prochain/