ATHLETICS: Désirée Gamiette heads to the French championships | FAXINFO

Désirée Gamiette, a promising young athlete from the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin, will fly with her coach, Patrick Trival this Wednesday, October 23, as part of her participation in the French 5km championships, scheduled for Sunday, October 27 in Saint-Omer.

Désirée Gamiette will start the race in the U18 category. It was during her participation in the Island Games last May, with the Saint-Martin delegation led by the CTOS Saint-Barthélemy Saint-Martin, that the young Saint-Martin athlete achieved the qualifying times in the 3000 meters.

As part of the French championships, Désirée benefits from the support of the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport, through its Individual Assistance for National Competitions system. This aid is triggered to support athletes in the region who are involved in a dynamic path of performance and excellence.

This is the case for Désirée, who has two Guadeloupe champion titles in 2024. For this first participation in the French championships, the podium is the goal displayed by the athlete and her coach, with the qualifying rounds of the CARIFTA GAMES in February 2025 in their sights. Let's wish Désirée the best! _AF

