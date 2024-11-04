ATHLETICS / French 5km Championship: Désirée Gamiette disappointed with her performance | FAXINFO

Qualified for the French 5km championships in Saint-Omer, U18 category, the young member of the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin, Désirée Gamiette, could do nothing against the best specialists in the discipline.

For her first participation in these French championships, Désirée Gamiette, a talented young athlete from Saint-Martin, completed the 1km in 5'21'', far behind the French champion, Manon Agostini who posted a time of 37'17'' and the 06st cadet, Clémence Antoine in 1'17''.

Although Désirée Gamiette was disappointed with her time, it should be noted that qualifying for the French championships is not given to everyone either!

According to her coach Patrick Trival, this experience will allow Désirée to position herself in relation to the best in the discipline, and to set new objectives for the rest of the season. . _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-championnat-de-france-5km-desiree-gamiette-decue-de-sa-performance/