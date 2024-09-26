ATHLETICS / “Kinder Joy of Moving Athletics Day”: a great way to promote athletics among young people | FAXINFO

The Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin made its sports comeback last Saturday at the Sports Hall of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium on the occasion of the 3rd edition of the “Kinder Joy of Moving Athletics Day”.

Introducing children to the joys of athletics! This is the objective of this “Open Day” organized each year by the French Athletics Federation (FFA) with the support of the Kinder Joy of moving program.

In mainland France and in the Antilles, this operation aims to introduce the practice of athletics and to transmit to all these young people the passion that drives lovers of the first Olympic sport.

In Saint-Martin, girls and boys aged 4 to 11 did not miss the opportunity to discover this fabulous sport of athletics for free through fun and educational workshops on jumping, running and throwing, as well as the educational values ​​it conveys. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-kinder-joy-of-moving-athletics-day-une-belle-promotion-de-lathle-aupres-des-jeunes/