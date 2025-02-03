ATHLETICS: L’Avenir Sportif Club stays on course despite numerous obstacles | FAXINFO

At the dawn of this new year, Magali Jasaron, president of Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin (ASCM), shared wishes tinged with hope but also frustration: "We are convinced that there are nuggets in the territory that deserve to be supported on the path to success. However, the task is not easy, because in terms of infrastructure and support, we are far from the mark."

The lack of lighting at the Sandy Ground stadium, where 90% of training takes place, limits sessions to less than an hour.

The lack of changing rooms, toilets and shelters also compromises the reception conditions for young athletes.

In addition, the disengagement of the Community's services in the logistical support of events generates additional costs: "Letters are sent, (…) commitments made half-heartedly, (…) but it is clear that the athletes' time is not that of the administration", deplores the president of the association.

Despite these obstacles, ASCM maintains its commitment.

In 2025, the club will continue to coach young athletes in its athletics school and through the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport.

It will also organize several major events: the 21nd edition of the 10 km of Saint-Martin (February 16), La Saint-Martinoise and the Saint-Martinoise Girls (March 8 and 12), as well as the Soualiga Relay (June 8) and the Foulées of July 14 and the Back-to-School Races (September 28), and finally, the Youth Cross on November 23.

An ambitious program that relies on the passion of volunteers and the support of sponsors and families, whom the president does not forget to thank: “Sport is a vector of social bonds, a framework that keeps young people away from many excesses. Its development should be a priority.” _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-lavenir-sportif-club-garde-le-cap-malgre-les-nombreux-obstacles/