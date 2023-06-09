ATHLETICS: More than 130 young athletes present at the 17th Meeting International de Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

After several years of absence (2017, editor's note), the Meeting International des Jeunes de Saint-Martin made its big comeback last Saturday at the Albéric Richards stadium thanks to the flawless organization of the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin.

More than 130 young athletes registered with the Baby Athlé to the Cadets responded to the organizers' invitation. Seven teams were present: the Avenir Sportif Club from SXM of course, Dynamics and Lab Sports from Sint Maarten but also guests from afar, Bik Pointois from Guadeloupe, Rainbow Rockets from Anguilla and Entente Athlétique from Saint-Barthélemy.

"It is with a view to highlighting the fruit of the hard work of the young athletes of the ASCSM and to maintain and revitalize athletics on the territory that this meeting is organized", underline the leaders of the ASCSM.

On the racing side, the events began at the beginning of the afternoon with the Kids Athlé, a team competition which saw athletes aged 7 to 9 compete against each other. At the same time, a Baby Athlé course was offered to the very young, then the 50m, 100m, 800m, 1000m and 1500m races for the older ones.

Congratulations to the young athletes who gave their best and a big thank you to the parents, volunteers and officials for their involvement in this high-level competition. note that this meeting would not have been possible without the participation of loyal partners: Semsamar, Crédit Mutuel, Collectivité de Saint-Martin, CTOS, Arcelor Mittal and Happy Shop. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-plus-de-130-jeunes-athletes-presents-au-17eme-meeting-international-de-saint-martin/