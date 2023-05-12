ATHLETICS: See you on Sunday at the Sandy-Ground stadium for the 2nd edition of the Corrida Kids! | FAXINFO

The Intergeneration Runners club is pleased to announce the 2nd edition of the Corrida Kids which will take place this Sunday, May 14 from 9 am at the Sandy-Ground stadium. 200 children aged 5 to 15 are expected for a sporty day full of surprises!

Five foot races will be dedicated to children:

– 400m: Baby Atlhé (5 to 6 years old)

– 800m: Athlé School (7 to 9 years old)

– 1000m: Chicks (10 to 11 years old)

– 1600m: Benjamins (12 to 13 years old)

– 2000m: Minimal (14 to 15 years old)

This meeting for young athletes on the island will be an opportunity for many of them to discover athletics on a real track!

The sports village will be open from 8 a.m., with races starting at 9 a.m.

At the end of each untimed race, the children will be given many gifts and sweets. They will also be able to let off steam in a space dedicated to games and supplies.

Please note that registrations (€5) are open until Friday, May 12, at 18 p.m. on: www.intergenerationrunners-sxm.com

Hurry up to register, it's the last day!_AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-rendez-vous-dimanche-au-stade-de-sandy-ground-pour-la-2eme-edition-de-la-corrida-kids/