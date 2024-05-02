Athletics: The athletics track at the Albéric Richards stadium now bears the name of Floriencia Hunt | FAXINFO

It was on this athletics track at the Albéric Richards stadium that Florencia Hunt took her first strides, the first and last athlete from Saint-Martin to participate in the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000 over 800 meters. This same track now bears the name of the great Saint-Martin champion.

The Terre de Jeux 2024 label is a system intended for local authorities and stakeholders in the sports movement (federations, Regional Olympic and Sports Committee (CROS), Olympic and Sports Department Committee (CDOS), Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee of Saint-Barthélemy and of Saint-Martin (CTOS) who wish, whatever their size and means, to promote their territory and engage in the adventure of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024. The Collectivity of Saint-Martin obtained its label in July 2023, which commits labeled communities to deploy actions related to sport. These actions can be simple or more ambitious.

In this context, the Sports Department of the Community wishes to take advantage of this Olympic dynamism and honor the only Saint-Martin athlete to date, Florencia Hunt, who participated in the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000. The Executive Council met on the 26 Last April thus approved the sports commission's proposal to name the athletics track "Florencia Hunt" at the Albéric Richards stadium.

A beautiful tribute paid to this exceptional athlete who embodies determination, passion and talent in the world of athletics, thus promoting Saint-Martin internationally. A great example to follow for the youth of Saint-Martin. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-la-piste-dathletisme-du-stade-alberic-richards-porte-desormais-le-nom-de-floriencia-hunt/