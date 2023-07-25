ATHLETICS: The Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin is recruiting for the next season | FAXINFO

The Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin athletics club is looking for coaches for the 2023-24 season (possibility of employment under a civic contract) to complete the team in place.

They will have to supervise Baby Athlé athletes at the athletics school, and will be tutored by an experienced trainer. Training will be offered to broaden the scope of skills in running, throwing and jumping.

Availability every day from 16 p.m. and Saturday morning is required. Sporty and dynamic profile required.

Applications accompanied by a letter and a CV should be sent by email to Magali Jasaron mag72.sxm@gmail.com or Patrick Trival patrick_sport971@orange.fr.

The position is available from August 21, 2023. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-lavenir-sportif-club-de-saint-martin-recrute-pour-la-prochaine-saison/