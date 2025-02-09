ATHLETICS / Youth Meeting: a competition focused on performance | FAXINFO

The Sandy Ground stadium vibrated to the rhythm of athletics on Saturday, February 1st, during the Youth Meeting organized by the Avenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin. Nearly 170 athletes, from the Athletics School category to seniors, competed with passion and determination.

Among the highlights of the day, the triumphant return of Sareena Carti left its mark.

After a decade of absence from the track, she brilliantly imposed herself in the 300m Open.

Another notable performance was the victory of Cornélie Loyan in the junior 1000m, as well as the fine third place of Mathis Manuel, a young athlete from the Centre for Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES), who was making his competitive debut.

The event was also a meeting place for sharing, bringing together clubs from all over the region, including Bik Pointois and Citizen from Guadeloupe, Rainbow Rockets from Anguilla, Dynamics from Sint Maarten, and Speedy Plus, which needs no introduction.

Thanks to the support of the Guadeloupe Athletics League, which provided officials and timing equipment, the organization was optimal.

The four young talents from Saint-Martin from ASCM took on a new challenge last Saturday during the Guadeloupe intermediate championships.

There is no doubt that they will have carried the colours of local athletics high! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-meeting-des-jeunes-une-competition-sous-le-signe-de-la-performance/