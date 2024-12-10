Australia: Under-16s banned from social media | FAXINFO

From November 2025, Australians under the age of 16 will no longer have access to social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Snapchat. The law, passed by Parliament, aims to protect young people's mental health from the negative effects of social media, including anxiety and the dangers of online predators.

Platforms will have to verify users' ages and delete existing accounts or face fines of up to AU$50 million. Only certain exceptions, such as education or health services, are planned. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the law, which he calls one of the strictest in the world, and has urged young people to focus on social and sports activities. The Australian public is largely supportive of the measure, with 77% in favour according to a poll. However, giants such as Meta and TikTok have criticised the hasty adoption and warned that young people could turn to unregulated platforms. Despite these concerns, the companies have promised to work with the government to ensure effective implementation. The unique Australian legislation is being closely watched by other countries, such as France, which already requires parental consent for children under 15. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/australie-les-moins-de-16-ans-interdits-de-reseaux-sociaux/