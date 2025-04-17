Autism: a meeting for discussion and awareness | FAXINFO

Le Up Rising Social Center is organizing an information meeting on autism, Thursday, April 24 from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m., in the multi-activity room in Quartier d'Orléans. Open to allyour registration, this event aims to raise awareness and better understand the realities ofautism through the shared perspectives of health professionals and concerned parents.

For two hours, the public will be able to learn about the early signs of autism spectrum disorder, the stages of diagnosis, and the social and financial systems available to support families. A key moment will be devoted to testimony from parents of children with autism, to share an experience from the inside, with its daily challenges but also its hopes.

This meeting is aimed at families directly involved, parents in general, as well as anyone interested in learning more about this still too often misunderstood subject. The goal is clear: to allow participants to ask questions, find concrete answers, and leave with useful resources, or even initial contacts with professionals on site.

In a context where the need for support is strongly felt, this initiative aims to be a space for listening, information, and connection. An opportunity for families to no longer feel alone in the face of a sometimes complex journey, and for those working on the ground to strengthen bridges with the population. _Vx

Info: 05 90 87 75 53 or 05 90 77 12 07

