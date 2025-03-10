AUTO: Motorworld Honored at GAC 2025 International Partner Conference | FAXINFO

The group Motorworld shone on the world stage during the GAC 2025 International Partners Conference in Guangzhou, China, receiving two prestigious awardsThis recognition consolidates its key role in GAC Motor's international network and highlights its excellence in automobile distribution.

Eva Lecciones, a sales consultant at GAC Motorworld, was honored with the 'Sales Elite of the Year', a distinction awarded to only six professionals in the world. This award highlights its commitment for exceptional customer service, high-quality product demonstrations and expertise in sales techniques. Tariq Amjad, Managing Director of Motorworld, accepted the award on his behalf.

At the same time, Motorworld was awarded the title of 'Leading Global Distributor', confirming its growing influence in the Caribbean region. Tariq Amjad In his speech, he highlighted the official launch of GAC Motor at Motorworld in 2024, its rapid expansion in more than 20 Caribbean territories and the key strategies that contributed to its rise.

GAC Motor has registered a record growth of 96% in 2024, the highest among Chinese brands, and continues its international development with 391 stores in 72 regions. With these distinctions, Motorworld affirms its leadership in the Caribbean and its essential role in the global success of GAC Motor. _Vx

