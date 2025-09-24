AUTOMOBILE: BMW and MINI make their big comeback in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Ten months after suspending their activities on the island, BMW and MINI are officially returning to Saint-Martin, thanks to MBS SAS, a new entity of the Parfait group, now the official importer of the German manufacturer.

“BMW has officially been present on the island for almost 20 years, and this return (…) is a clear and essential step for our brands. It represents a strong signal of our ongoing commitment to our customers and the local economy,” said Sergei Khoudoyan, BMW Group Regional Manager for Africa, the Caribbean, and Eastern Europe. The interruption of vehicle distribution and maintenance, following the insolvency of the former importer in October 2024, had caused considerable inconvenience for customers.

A new beginning with MBS SAS

This return is based on the transformation of the authorized repairer contract signed in February of this year into an authorized BMW and Mini repairer contract and official importer of the BMW brand for the Parfait group.

For Brice Parfait, CEO of MBS SAS, the ambitions are clear: to invest for the long term, develop an integrated customer journey, and offer a portfolio of tailored products. The first vehicles will arrive this month, with a target of 400 vehicles delivered by the end of the year.

Customer experience and new technologies

Between the takeover and retrofitting of the existing building at Hope Estate (Aventura Building), extensive employee training, and digital solutions to simplify the purchasing process, customer service will be elevated to a new level. The offering will be comprehensive, ranging from combustion-engine to hybrid and electric models. “Each vehicle will be equipped with BMW ConnectedDrive and the My BMW app,” explained Hervé Muzas, Operations Director.

With a 300 m² showroom and an integrated workshop, MBS SAS is starting with a local team of five people and a stock of parts already available in connection with the group's warehouse in Martinique.

This return is accompanied by a stated ambition: to regain the trust of old customers, attract new ones and raise BMW and MINI to the top of the premium market in Saint-Martin.

