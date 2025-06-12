AUTOMOBILE: Motorworld brings the island into the electric era | FAXINFO

On Friday, June 6, Motorworld unveiled a whole new chapter in mobility in Saint Martin/Sint Maarten with its “EV Experience” event. In a friendly yet informative atmosphere, hundreds of guests discovered the latest advances in electric vehicles, with demonstrations, road tests, and discussions with product experts.

Seventeen vehicles were on display, ranging from hybrids to fully electric models from brands such as Hyundai, Changan, GAC, and Riddara. These technological gems, priced between €100 and €26000, impressed with their quietness, driving comfort, and power, such as the 53000-hp Riddara pickup, which the Motorworld team described as an "incredible experience."

The EV Experience also aimed to demonstrate the ease of adopting electric vehicles: home charging possible with a terminal for around €400, low energy consumption, monthly cost estimated at $30 on the Dutch side and €20 on the French side.

“Motorworld is proud to be the first dealership to offer such a comprehensive range of electric vehicles on the island,” said Tariq Amjad, Managing Director. “Our goal is to actively participate in the ecological transition, while making these new technologies accessible to all.”

Thanks to Motorworld, electric vehicles are no longer a distant promise, but a tangible reality for the island's residents. _VX

Tested and approved

Until June 21, Motorworld invites you to test drive its entire range of electric vehicles. Discover a greener, more economical, and easier-to-charge driving experience.

Info: +1 (721) 544-5294- sales@motorworldgroupsxm.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/automobile-motorworld-fait-entrer-lile-dans-lere-de-lelectrique/