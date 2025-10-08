AUTOMOBILE: Motorworld Expands GAC Presence to Barbados and Grenada | FAXINFO

Motorworld reached another important milestone with the successful launch of GAC extension , Barbados and Grenade. Courtesy Garage in Barbados and Hubbard's Motor in Grenada, two subsidiaries of the GEL Auto group, were designated exclusive authorized dealers for their respective markets.

In Barbados, the brand was officially introduced at a “Mix and Mingle” launch event held on Friday, September 26th under the graduation tents on the Cave Hill campus in University of the West Indies (UWI).

“This is a historic event for Courtesy, and we are proud to introduce this exciting new brand,” said Andrez Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Courtesy. “We listened to the market and delivered an exceptional range of four SUVs, ranging from family models to compact models. Our range includes thermal engine vehicles and electric vehicles, and hybrids will follow soon.

Soon after, Grenada held the launch of its GAC brand at Grenada Trade Center of Grand Anse, on September 27. Guests were able to discover flagship models, including the GS3 Emzoom and the Emkoo, and explore them live during on-site tests.

“GAC’s launch in Grenada is about more than just new vehicles; it’s about shaping the future of mobility on our island,” said Christopher Dowden, Director of Hubbard’s Motor. “Through advanced design, unmatched warranties, and Hubbard’s trusted service, we guarantee Grenadians access to world-class automotive solutions, designed for today and tomorrow"

Motorworld Managing Director Tariq Amjad and members of the Motorworld team attended both events to support the new territories.

“This is an exciting new development,” said Tariq Amjad. I am proud to expand our GAC distribution network to right-hand drive vehicles. Over the next year, GAC will continue its expansion in the Caribbean, and it is a dream come true to see such a powerful automotive network based in Saint Maarten.”

