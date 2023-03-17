AUTOMOBILE / Sint Maarten: the new license plates are available | FAXINFO

With a clean and efficient design created by Shadani Fleming, 33.847 sets of license plates, including 900 for two-wheelers, have been ordered for the year 2023.

Since Monday, March 13, motorists with M and P plates who have paid the usage tax can now collect their new plates on presentation of official documents. The other categories of plates will be available from March 20. The new Sint Maarten license plates, which will probably be the last before the switch to stickers, feature a design with a predominance of blue, representing a sunrise, an airplane, the sea and palm trees. This creation, signed Shadani Fleming, aroused the enthusiasm of the public by winning the design competition for license plates organized in 2022. To mark the launch, the graphic designer was invited by Ardwell Irion, Minister of Finance of Sint Maarten , in order to immortalize this important moment in the artist's career: "Last year, Shadani's work won the favors and votes of the public of Sint Maarten and consolidated its place in the history of the island by designing the plates. I want to express my deepest thanks to Shadani Fleming for her excellent work and to her parents for being there to support her”. _Vx

