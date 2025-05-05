AUTOMOTIVE: SGDM SXM inaugurates its showroom in Hope Hill | FAXINFO

On Friday, April 25, SGDM SXM inaugurated its brand new showroom in Hope Hill, marking a milestone in the brand's local development. Attended by more than 200 guests, the event blended elegance, modernity, and conviviality in a setting where precision engineering intersected with artistic expression.

Beyond the location, Csaba Yazid, director of SGDM SXM, presented a whole vision. The dealership not only welcomes new Mercedes, Geely, and Lynk & Co. models, the third brand launched last month, but also includes an after-sales service center, a central element of the project.

"We wanted to highlight our new showroom, but after-sales service is a very important message for us," he emphasized. Thirteen vehicles were on display at the opening, with particular interest in the Coolray and Lynk & Co 01 models, two public favorites offering excellent value for money.

Since launching the Geely brand with three models in March 2024, SGDM SXM has already delivered 220 vehicles, a sign of a more than promising track record. With its new location in Hope Hill, the distributor is reaffirming its ambition for sustainable growth in the region. And its dedicated team is working to ensure this every day. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/automobile-sgdm-sxm-inaugure-son-showroom-a-hope-hill/