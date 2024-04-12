AUTOMOTIVE: The all-new Hyundai KONA is now available at your Motorworld dealership | FAXINFO

Already available at Motoworld, The all-new Hyundai KONA features a futuristic design for its new generation of subcompact SUV.

The KONA was first introduced as a fully electric (EV) model at Hyundai. It has since developed into four variants, including the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the sporty N-Line model, which is now available on the island. The KONA is packed with the latest technology and comfort and convenience features.

“While the KONA has played an important role in Hyundai's electrification strategy, we are also pleased to have the ICE (gasoline) option available for our customers who love everything this model has to offer, but who are not opting for a fully electric vehicle at the moment,” shares Tariq Amjad, Managing Director of Motorworld.

The all-new KONA is spacious, offering more versatile interior space for increased passenger comfort and easy cargo storage with its customizable power tailgate. This sporty SUV elevates the customer experience with cutting-edge technologies, including a dual 12,3-inch widescreen display, a vision monitor, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a charging pad. wireless smartphone, and many other features.

The KONA is available in three different versions, namely Advance, Prestige and N-Line. Each has an impressive number of features, optional all-wheel drive (AWD) and a 5-year warranty.

KONA was designed for virtually everyone and every lifestyle, to provide guests with a wonderful experience that fits their individual needs.

For more information and to arrange a test drive and experience the new KONA, visit the Cole Bay showroom or motorworldgroupsxm.com. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/automobile-le-tout-nouveau-hyundai-kona-est-desormais-disponible-chez-votre-concessionnaire-motorworld/