AVIATION: Grand-Case welcomes an Air and Space Force aircraft | FAXINFO

Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., an Airbus Military CN-235 (CASA CN-235) will be presented to the public on a parking area at Grand-Case airport.

Deployed from Cayenne Air Base 367 in French Guiana, the CASA is the Air and Space Force's light tactical transport aircraft. It can carry up to 5 tons of equipment or 43 passengers, and has a range of 3500 km.

During this morning of discovery, the crew made up of pilots, navigators, mechanics will show the aircraft. A recruitment advisor from the CIRFA of Guadeloupe will present the many specialties accessible in the Air and Space Force: each year, 4000 positions are to be filled with or without a diploma, for candidates aged 16 to 30.

Info: devenir-aviateur.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aviation-grand-case-accueille-un-avion-de-larmee-de-lair-et-de-lespace/