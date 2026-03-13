AVIATION / “Les Ailes de Grand-Case”: opening of a new flight school in tribute to Yves Blanchet | FAXINFO

“Les Ailes de Grand-Case – Aéroclub Yves Blanchet” has just received its civil aviation approval to offer practical and theoretical flight training. Founded in 2024, the association brings together enthusiasts and friends of Yves Blanchet, the founder of the former Grand-Case flying club, who passed away prematurely in 2018. Named in his honor, the flying club “opens its wings” to those who wish to experience their first flight.’air, discover the landscapes of Saint Martin from the sky, renew their flight hours and of course, learn to pilot.



There had been no flight training available in the northern islands since the Grand-Case flying club closed three years ago. Composed of about twenty people, the association has been working since 2025 to create this flight school to fill the gap. At its helm are: William Demy, private pilot and president; Marc Moreau, flight instructor, training manager and manager of SXM Parachutes; and Romain Gaubert, flight instructor, training manager and professional pilot.



An aircraft dedicated to training

The first step in this project was the essential purchase of a “training aircraft.” Marc Moreau, through his company, decided to buy a two-seater aircraft dedicated to flight training: a Cessna 150 Built in 1972 and equipped with modern technology, “this is the aircraft that has undoubtedly trained the most pilots in the world!” exclaims the instructor on the tarmac, standing in front of the 10-meter wingspan aircraft. Arriving on the island in pieces, it has been ready since November 2025. But teaching in France is impossible without the approval of the civil aviation authority. “We kept pushing the matter through the administration (…) and it’s been a week since we received authorization to begin practical training.” The theoretical courses are already being held every two weeks in the parachute packing room of the skydiving company, which is sharing and adapting its premises for the school.



A tribute to “an outstanding instructor”

The next step is joining the French Aeronautical Federation to which they have just submitted their application. “This would allow us to obtain certain grants for young people who would like to learn to fly.” Indeed, the school wants to attract young future pilots, but is aware of the high cost of training (€185 per hour of flight time) and is looking for alternatives. The flight instructor explains this price by citing “rigorous maintenance, expensive parts, and the high cost of aviation fuel.” To become a private pilot, one must complete a minimum of 45 flight hours, pass the theoretical exam, obtain certification in English (the official language of aviation), and pass a medical examination with a doctor approved in aviation medicine (in Saint-Martin, Dr. Nuyts).



For now, the school has set itself the goal of welcoming around ten students, “but double that would be perfect,” acknowledges Marc Moreau. The association’s members are volunteers and share the same goal: to pass on their passion. “It’s so rewarding to introduce people to flying,” but for the skydiver, this school is also “a beautiful tribute to Yves, who was an exceptional instructor.” _DR



More information about courses: +590 690 77-1541

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aviation-les-ailes-de-grand-case-ouverture-dune-nouvelle-ecole-de-pilotage-en-hommage-a-yves-blanchet/