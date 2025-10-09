AVIATION: Winair signs historic 100% female flight | FAXINFO

September 24, 2025 will remain a landmark date in the history of Caribbean aviation. The company Windward Island Airways International (WINAIR) provided for the first time a commercial flight operated entirely by a female crew, connecting Sint Maarten to Curaçao then Aruba.

At the controls of this ATR, Captain Dannah Abraham, first female captain on this type of aircraft within the company. At his side, the co-pilot Alexandra Dupigny and theflight attendant Kimone Eristhee. For Dannah Abraham, this moment goes beyond personal achievement: “Today meant more than anything I’ve ever experienced before. It wasn’t just being the first female captain, but flying with an all-female crew. When women see us in these roles, they feel inspired and valued.".

Having become a pilot at 24, it took her more than a decade of work and perseverance to reach this milestone: “It takes time and determination, but if you keep working towards your dream, your time will come. And when it does, you have to be ready.”

The passengers, aware that they were living a page of history, warmly hailed the featThe captain wished to thank the management of Winair, the teams based in Aruba and Curaçao, as well as the passengers who shared this symbolic moment.

Shared pride for Pascalle Wong-A-Foe, marketing and communications manager of the airline, “This historic flight is more than just a milestone for Winair: it's a source of pride for the entire Caribbean. It represents the progress, empowerment, and remarkable dedication of our women in aviation.".

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aviation-winair-signe-un-vol-historique-100-feminin/