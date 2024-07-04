AWARD: Ève Riboud, general director of Dauphin Telecom, named Knight of the National Order of Merit | FAXINFO

It is with as much pride as humility that the general director of the local telecommunications operator welcomed the announcement of this appointment by the overseas ministry: “It is also Dauphin Telecom that we are rewarding , not just me.”

The Minister Delegate in charge of Overseas Territories, Marie Guévenoux, did not fail to send her congratulations to him for this nomination to the rank of Knight in the National Order of Merit for his 26 years of service, recognition published in the Journal official: “I am very happy that this brilliant distinction rewards your exemplarity, crowns the eminent services you have rendered to the Nation. I want to honor your human qualities, your efficiency and your commitment.” A professional engineer since 1998 and general director of Dauphin Telecom since 2008, Ève Riboud intends to pursue her primary objective, to defend the territory: “Everything is important in Saint-Martin, you cannot be a business manager and not be involved, there are decisions that are important for the territory and not just for the company, we make allowances at Dauphin Telecom. When everyone gets involved, our populations buy in.” Aware of the strength of having a unifying collective, Ève Riboud shares this recognition with her team, which she describes as extraordinary: “When you have a good team, it’s easy to be a good leader.” Also advisor for French foreign trade, secretary general of FipCom and industrial tribunal advisor in Basse-Terre, Ève Riboud deeply believes in the power of entrepreneurship: “Political power is one thing, but for me, when the economy is going, everything is going. Business leaders must want to go there and I work a lot in this direction, in a constructive and positive way.” Well done, well done! _Vx

Three other 'knights' in Saint-Martin

Congratulations are also in order for Audrey Gil, named Knight of the National Order of Merit for her 18 years of service as director of ALEFPA-Le Manteau, Patrice Seguin, named to the rank of Knight in the 'Promotion' section du Travail' for his 31 years of service as director of a hotel establishment and president of the Saint-Martin Tourism Club, and Maggy Gumbs, named last November Knight of the National Order of Merit for her 36 years of dedication to our territory and to the Local Mission.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/recompense-eve-riboud-directrice-generale-de-dauphin-telecom-nommee-chevalier-de-lordre-national-du-merite/