AWARD: Évelyne Fleming, a woman of commitment distinguished by the Legion of Honor | FAXINFO

Unparalleled, Évelyne Fleming was elevated to the rank of Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by the Ministry of Overseas Territories, by presidential decree dated January 15, 2025.

Published in the Official Journal of January 18, this well-deserved distinction welcomes 40 years of dedication the exceptional woman, pillar of national education et inspiring figure for the youth of Saint-Martin.

A vocational high school teacher and then assistant to the vice-rector, Évelyne Fleming has always put her commitment to the transmission of knowledge, equal opportunities and access to culture and sport, convinced that education is the key to emancipation. Her humanity, loyalty and kind-hearted humour have left their mark, continue to leave their mark and will continue to leave their mark on entire generations, making her a guide, a reassuring force, a tireless fighter for young people and the causes that are close to her heart.

Already honored in 2024 with the overseas engagement medal of honor, Évelyne Fleming has, over the years, forged unbreakable ties with her territory, working tirelessly so that every young person can believe in their future. She embodies the very essence of public service, passion and respect, values ​​that are now recognized throughout this high national distinction.

Well done, well done, well done!_VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/recompense-evelyne-fleming-une-femme-dengagement-distinguee-par-la-legion-dhonneur/