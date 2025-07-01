Award: Excellence Ceremony | FAXINFO

"The Tuesday, June 24, 2025 from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m. at Middle School Soualiga, took place on ceremony of excellenceWe had the pleasure of rewarding students who worked consistently throughout the year and received a distinction, in all three terms starting from Roll of honor (13 average), or Congratulations (15 average) or finally Award of Excellence (17 average).

Thus, 37 students received the Honor Roll Grand Prize, 60 students received the Congratulations Grand Prize, and 41 students received the Excellence Grand Prize. Many partners collaborated to reward the students.

"Thanks to the tourist office, Buzz, La librairie des Isles, Saint Barth distribution, Office fournitures, Restaurant Tropicana, Go sport," says a member of the CPE.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/recompense-ceremonie-dexcellence/