Back to school: The enrollment calendar for 6th graders at Mont des Accords college | FAXINFO

The management of the Mont des Accords college has published the calendar registrations for children assigned to 6th grade at the start of the school year in September 2023.

Wednesday 28 June: from 7 a.m. to 30 p.m. Hervé Williams Primary School

Thursday June 29: from 7 a.m. to 30 p.m. Private schoolmayor Marie-Amélie LEYDET from the letter A to L

From 13 p.m. to 16 p.m.: Primary school Marie-Amélie LEYDET from the letter M to Z

Friday 30 June: 7:30 a.m. to 12:12 p.m.: Émile CHOISY primary school from the letter A to L

From 13 p.m. to 16 p.m.: Emile CHOISY primary school from the letter M to Z

Monday 3 July: from 7 a.m. to 30 p.m. Aline HANSON primary school and pupils from other schools

Parents: You must bring the originals and a photocopy of the following documents:

– 3 recent identity photos (with surname, first name, school of origin)

– Certificate of school insurance for the year 2022-2023

– Up-to-date vaccination record

– National identity card or passport of the student and the legally responsible person

– Proof of address less than 3 months old in the name of the legal guardian (rent receipt, EDF invoice, SAUR invoice or 2021 tax notice)

– ORIGINAL of the FULL COPY of the BIRTH CERTIFICATE of the student with filiation (less than three months old)

– ORIGINAL of the ASSIGNMENT NOTIFICATION Regulatory polo shirts and EPS T-shirts will be on sale at the foyer during registration.

– Polos: prices will be given at registration

– EPS t-shirt: 1 t-shirt 5 euros / 2 t-shirts 10 euros

– Membership of the socio-educational home:

The price will be given at registration

No incomplete file will be accepted

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rentree-scolaire-le-calendrier-des-inscriptions-pour-les-eleves-de-6eme-au-college-mont-des-accords/