BADMINTON: The young bad players from Saint-Martin shine in Guadeloupe! | FAXINFO

A delegation of eight young people from the Saint-Martin Badminton Club, accompanied by two coaches, went to Guadeloupe as part of the Youth Open organized on April 20 and 21 by the Karukéra Sport Club.

The Saint Martin players were able to compete against several Guadeloupean teams present for the competition.

The young badistas also had the chance to meet Léonice Huet, 2018 French champion, who came for the occasion to participate in the tournament.

Several series were offered: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

At the end of the various matches, three members of the Saint-Martin Badminton Club distinguished themselves by winning the finals of their series and their groups. A big congratulations to Louise Boureau-Fleming, winner of the women's singles, Jiakun Chen and Fang Xi Cai winners of the men's doubles and Louise Boureau-Fleming- Fang Xi Cai brilliant winners of the mixed doubles.

The Saint-Martin Badminton Club would like to take this opportunity to thank the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, Go Sport, Monster Garage and Crédit Mutuel for their support. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/badminton-les-jeunes-badistes-de-saint-martin-sillustrent-en-guadeloupe/