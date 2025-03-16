BADMINTON / Training course in Guadeloupe: an intense week for young people from Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

From February 22 to March 2, the Guadeloupe Badminton League organized a intensive course for young licensees during the carnival holidays. This course, which combined training and fun activities, ended with a tournament where participants were able to put their skills into practice.

Among the clubs present, five young people from SXM Badminton Club had the opportunity to participate alongside players from Guadeloupe and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon. Supervised by four guides, the trainees alternated between badminton sessions and various activities: hikes, treasure hunts, orienteering, But also Laser-game, karaoke and even a session of Blackminton, a variant of badminton played under black light.

The young badminton players of Saint-Martin knew how shine in the final tournament, winning several podiums. Mathys Rosas Degoy won the men's singles series 6, whileEliam Senecaux reached the semi-finals in series 5. In doubles, Lucas Regent Caillat and Eliam Senecaux won in series 3. Rose Giroud and Nina Poulcallec reached the final in women's doubles series 2, while Rose Giroud and Jin Weston won the third mixed doubles series. A formative and unforgettable experience for these passionate young people, who left with memories, victories, and renewed motivation for the rest of their sporting careers. _Vx

Info: 06 90 66 77 37 – sxmbadclub@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/badminton-stage-en-guadeloupe-une-semaine-intense-pour-les-jeunes-saint-martinois/