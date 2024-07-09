BASEBALL: Timothy Fleming and Tyrique Lambert selected with the French U18 team for the European Championships! | FAXINFO

The good news has fallen for our two great baseball hopes in Saint-Martin. Timothy Fleming and Tyrique Lambert will compete with the French U18 team in the European Championships from July 8 to 14 in Germany.

A great consecration! After a scouting course carried out last April in Toulouse, Timothy Fleming and Tyrique Lambert were selected among the 20 players selected for the French team. Since June 22, our two young people from Saint-Martin have taken over the management of the “Pink City” to refine their preparation for the European Championships which are looming on the horizon. With the “France” group, Timothy Fleming and Tyrique Lambert carried out numerous training sessions, notably with a college in the United States before heading to Germany. “I am proud of the selection of our two Saint-Martin residents,” underlines Agnès de Polo, coordinator between the French Baseball and Softball Federation and the Saint-Martin structure. “Timothy Fleming and Tyrique Lambert will live a waking dream with the France team. It’s up to them to take full advantage of the present moment and represent their island of Saint-Martin loud and clear.”

The leader of the Saint-Martin Baseball/Softball association takes the opportunity to thank Guillermo Santana (Adonis), the Community, the National Sports Institute team, the Sint Maarten League association, Anthony Arnell, Marc Ramirez, Mervin Beauperthuy and of course the parents.

You can follow the journey of Timothy Fleming and Tyrique Lambert with the French team in Germany on the following link: https://www.wbsceurope.org/en/events/2024-u-18-baseball-european-championship/ home.

In advance, let's wish good luck to our two Saint-Martin representatives in their great European adventure with the French team!_AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/baseball-timothy-fleming-et-tyrique-lambert-selectionnes-avec-lequipe-de-france-u18-pour-les-championnats-deurope/