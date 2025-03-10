BASKETBALL / Benjamin Challenge: revealing the champions of tomorrow | FAXINFO

For the first time, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy welcomed the Benjamin Challenge, a competition organized by the Territorial Basketball Committee of the Northern Islands (CTBIN) and intended for young basketball players born in 2012 and 2013. This national challenge tested individual talents across four exercises mixing shots, passes and dribbles, inspired by the greatest French players such as Marine Johannes, Victor Wembanyama, Iliana Rupert et Bilal Coulibaly.

The first phase, organized at the local level, brought together 11 young players eager to prove their skill and speed. At the end of the tests, only five boys and two girls have won their ticket to the departmental final on February 22. During this decisive stage, Kaël Hanson and Sofia Meyer have won and will now represent the territory during the regional qualifiers against Guadeloupe.

The stakes are high: a place in the national final, which will take place on April 25 and 26 in ParisThe winners will have the exceptional opportunity to go to the United States to experience a unforgettable NBA experience.

This first edition of the Benjamin U13 Challenge marks a historic moment for the Northern Islands, which are thus entering a major national competition. A promising adventure for these 11 young talents of local basketball! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/basket-challenge-benjamin-reveler-les-champions-de-demain/