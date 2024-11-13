BASKETBALL: The Northern Islands Territorial Basketball Committee is aiming for 500 licensees from this 2024-2025 season! | FAXINFO

The Northern Islands Territorial Basketball Committee (CTBIN) held a press conference last Saturday at the Fantastic Hotel in Concordia to present its objectives and projects aimed at developing basketball in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin.

One of the Committee's priorities is to increase the number of members, with the aim of increasing from 300 to 400 or even 500 members this year. To achieve this objective, the Committee plans to recruit educators, visit schools, and promote the involvement of seniors and parents, who are often far from the clubs. At the head of the CTBIN since July 2024, President Samuel Gumbs stressed "the importance of relaunching a championship, interrupted for more than seven years, to retain players and offer young people role models."

The CTBIN is planning a senior 3×3 basketball championship starting in January 2025, with categories ranging from U11 to U18, as well as a 5×5 tournament in collaboration with the neighboring islands of Anguilla, Saba, Saint Eustatius and Sint Maarten. An “Open House” day will be organized on November 23 at the Marigot Sports Hall to recruit licensees and volunteers.

The Committee, which brings together five affiliated clubs including one in Saint-Barthélemy, also aims to join CONCENCABA, the organization bringing together 31 FIBA ​​member federations from Central America and the Caribbean.

For its part, the CTBIN operates with four specialized commissions: Competitions and Performance (Pt Pascal Peuchot), Development (Pt Emilie Nicolas), Youth (Pt Aïsha Carty) and Training (Pt Emilie Mardil).

This structured work aims to strengthen the development of basketball in the region, both in terms of practice and organization. _AF

