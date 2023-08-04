BASKETBALL: The Speedy Plus association presents the Holi Basketball Tour SXM | FAXINFO

The Speedy Plus association presents the Holi Basketball Tour SXM these August 4 and 5, 2023

In partnership with the 721 Dream Chasers foundation, the big basketball tournament organized by the Speedy Plus association returns this Friday August 4 and Saturday August 5 to the LBScott auditorium in Philipsburg for a great sporting spectacle.

As part of the City Contract with the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the prefecture, the "Holi Basketball Tour SXM" tournament will see four teams compete: USR Guadeloupe, Holi Team SXM, Robbie's Stars SXM and UFOLEP SXM which has just returned from a championship in the Dominican Republic. The competition will take place in two stages, this Friday August 4 from 18 p.m. to 22 p.m. at the LBScott sports auditorium and Saturday August 5 from 14 p.m. to 18 p.m. at the same place for the grand finale. Like each of the events organized by the Speedy Plus association, admission is free. The association is also a sports club chaired by Calvin Bryan known and recognized for having been a mentor for many athletes in athletics. After Irma's passage, the indefatigable Calvin Bryan decided to change the statutes of his sports club so that it became an association, thus allowing the structure to develop integration actions aimed at young people. The Holi Basketball Tour SXM tournament, initiated by Alan Nérome and set up in collaboration with the Speedy Plus association in 2020, reconnects with Calvin Bryan's first love, namely sport. The free sports event on August 4 and 5 is being enhanced by the 721 Dream Chasers Foundation, which is working to improve sports awareness in Sint Maarten. There is no doubt that this Holi Basketball Tour SXM will meet with enormous success, in a good-natured and friendly atmosphere. Good luck to the athletes! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/basketball-lassociation-speedy-plus-presente-le-holi-basketball-tour-sxm/